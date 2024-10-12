Princess Kate stuns in elegant gold earrings during emotional public engagement

In March, the princess revealed that she had begun a preventative chemotherapy

Princess Kate "captured attention without being overly formal" as she showcased "striking gold" during her recent public appearance, according to a jewellery expert who spoke to GB News.



The mother of three stepped out on Thursday in Southport, wearing £165 earrings from the brand Zoraida, which received widespread admiration from royal followers.

Eddie LeVian, the head of the celebrity jewellery brand Le Vian—known for having ancestors who protected the royal jewels of Persia—offered his thoughts on Kate's chic style exclusively to GB News.

Speaking about her gold earrings, LeVian said: “The bold gold serves multiple ways to show luxury.

“First of all, gold has taken on a different level of value with the stratospheric prices that nobody thought we would achieve so quickly.

“But at the same time, it's very wearable for every day, and so it's very suitable for someone who wants to make a statement but not be overdressed.

“To choose gold, they could have something that catches the eye, but it's appropriate for daytime.”

Another occasion where Kate wore gold recently was at Wimbledon for the Men's Singles Final.

The 42-year-old opted for the Sabine Hoop Earrings from the brand "By Pariah", described as "a sculptural interpretation of literal forms steeped in luxury; earthy and raw with a bold and tactile silhouette".

The earrings quickly sold out following Kate's notable appearance at Centre Court in SW19. This event was Kate's second official engagement of the year, with her first being the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

In March, the princess revealed that she had begun a preventative chemotherapy regimen to prioritise her health.

By September, she announced that she had completed the treatment and was looking forward to returning to her royal responsibilities.

Subsequently, her private meetings started to be listed in The Court Circular, and Kensington Palace shared photographs of Kate interacting with a young girl who is fighting cancer at Windsor Castle.

However, Thursday marked Kate's first official public appearance in Southport, where she joined Prince William to meet with families affected by recent stabbings.