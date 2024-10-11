Andrew Garfield felt insecure before 'The Amazing Spider-Man' audition: 'Too old'

Andrew Garfield never felt that The Amazing Spider-Man was his “way”, until he got the lead role.
During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield reflected on his experience auditioning for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man.
“I did the first audition and thought that’s that. I’m too old. I felt I was too told,” Garfield said. “Just generally I was like I am 25 or 26 and playing a high schooler. I know I got good genes and all but I don’t know. That’s not going my way. I was surprised to be given an opportunity to screen test.”
“Greta gave me an acting adjustment: You have to treat this screen test as if you’re making a short film with all your high school friends,” he credited his acting coach Greta Seacat for helping him nab Spider-Man.
“That allowed me to go f*ck it,” he continued.
“Keep the channel open. Be free. This doesn’t matter. Treat this like it doesn’t f*cking matter. That’s when whatever talent you do have can just be there. You’re a child again. You’re emotionally available and you’re not tight and trying to get it right. I remember that feeling of ‘I don’t give a f*ck.'”
David Beckham gives glimpse into weekend adventures, enjoying company of several adorable companions
Princess Kate returns to public life with big change in her personality
Jennifer Lopez shares 'one time' when she ignored her team's advise
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds team up with Taylor Swift for noble project
Prince Harry addresses how 'screens and devices' affect the mental health of Generation Z
Daisy Edgar-Jones is in news about taking on Kiera Knightley’s role in new period drama