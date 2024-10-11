Andrew Garfield felt insecure before 'The Amazing Spider-Man' audition: 'Too old'

Andrew Garfield recalls feeling 'too old' for 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield never felt that The Amazing Spider-Man was his “way”, until he got the lead role.



During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield reflected on his experience auditioning for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man.

“I did the first audition and thought that’s that. I’m too old. I felt I was too told,” Garfield said. “Just generally I was like I am 25 or 26 and playing a high schooler. I know I got good genes and all but I don’t know. That’s not going my way. I was surprised to be given an opportunity to screen test.”

“Greta gave me an acting adjustment: You have to treat this screen test as if you’re making a short film with all your high school friends,” he credited his acting coach Greta Seacat for helping him nab Spider-Man.

“That allowed me to go f*ck it,” he continued.

“Keep the channel open. Be free. This doesn’t matter. Treat this like it doesn’t f*cking matter. That’s when whatever talent you do have can just be there. You’re a child again. You’re emotionally available and you’re not tight and trying to get it right. I remember that feeling of ‘I don’t give a f*ck.'”