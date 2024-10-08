Meghan Markle hints at new beginnings of her own with poignant move

Meghan Markle may have been hinting at new era for the Sussexes after making a striking appearance with a hidden message.

The Duchess of Sussex made her first solo appearance, embracing her independence, amid husband Prince Harry’s ongoing South Africa tour, which he reportedly extended by a “few more days.”

Meghan surprised the public as she stepped out for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, in her fiery red Carolina Herrera dress, which held a special significance when she wore it the first time in 2021.

The former Suits actress originally debuted the dress with Prince Harry as the two attended the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala – marking their first appearance after stepping away from their senior royal positions.

Signalling her new beginning, Meghan shared the meaning behind choosing her daring look at the time in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

She revealed the bold colour represented that she was no longer bound by royal palace dress code to “blend in” and not wear the same colour as Her Royal Highness, the late Queen Elizabeth II, or that donned by another more senior member of the royal family.

“Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore colour,” Markle said in the doc. “There was thought in that.”

She continued, “I’m not trying to stand out here. So, there’s no version of me joining this family and trying not to do everything I could to fit in.”

Now, it appears that Meghan may have made another statement after choosing to upcycle this particular dress, especially as rumours of the couple’s ‘professional separation’ have been swirling.

Royal experts have also suggested that Prince Harry is launching his "new image" as he takes on solo engagements to promote his charities.

For her most recent look, Meghan ditched the long train and let her hair down, literally and figuratively. This could have been a poignant sign that the pair is indeed headed down separate paths, even if only for professional reasons.

Although, The Sun reported that pals are growing concerned as the pair appear to be “drifting apart” after six years of marriage.

Another insider suggested that “Harry and Meghan’s enterprises will now be running side-by-side rather than jointly” but they will make joint appearances in foreign visits and other charitable events.