Prince Harry starts new row with Meghan Markle over holiday plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly in a disagreement with each other over major upcoming plans.

Reports of a ‘professional separation’ between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged earlier this week, citing close friends who are concerned about the fate of the couple’s six-year marriage.

As Harry is making efforts to placate the feud with the royal family, apparently a new discord is creating a wedge between the two after the Duke expressed his wishes to celebrate Christmas in the UK, sources revealed.

“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the UK this Christmas with family. However, there are still concerns lingering over their security,” a well-placed insider told Express.co.uk.

Previously, it was reported that after the royal family snubbed the Sussexes with no invite to spend Christmas at Balmoral, Princess Diana’s family extended the invite for Harry’s family to spend at the Spencers’ Althorp estate.

Although, Meghan is adamant to stay away from the UK and keep their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, away from it as well.

Meghan has always shown a reluctance to travel to the United Kingdom and finds it quite a challenge with all that's been going on."

The update comes after Harry made secret plans to extend his trip during the South Africa tour for a “few extra days.”

Insiders shared that Harry has a “secret visit” planned for some “private time” with friends and family in Cape Town.