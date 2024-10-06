Heidi Klum promises fans 'to not let them down' with Halloween outfit

Heidi Klum shares her passion for Halloween with People magazine.

The supermodel, 51, is famous for her extravagant costumes and annual NYC party, and she feels pressure to deliver something spectacular for her fans.

"I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists — makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field — and they love the creativity of Halloween," Klum explains.

Her dedication to surprising and delighting her fans drives her creativity. "So I don't want to ever let any of my Halloween fans down," she continues.

"I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people."

Klum's costumes are legendary – she's been a peacock, worm, zombie mom, werewolf, alien zombie, Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona, and even clones of herself. This year's costume has been months in the making.

"I've been working on this year's Halloween costume for months already," Klum revealed. "Because molds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had."

The attention to detail is staggering. "There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," she adds.

"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning."

Klum wants the big reveal to be special, considering her fans' love for dressing up and creativity.

"And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things."