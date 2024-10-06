Jennifer Aniston reacts to romance speculations with prominent politician

Jennifer Aniston has recently debunked all the tabloid rumours suggesting that she and the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, were romantically linked.

On October 3, the 55-year-old actress addressed romance speculations with a politician during her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The popular comedian asked Jennifer about her take on her alleged relationship with Barack, she replied, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?”

“Or you get an email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna makeup a story - and then it's that ... I was not mad at it. No that is absolutely untrue ... It is untrue,” she remarked.

The Friends alum further said, “There is no truth. I've met him [Obama] once. I know [his wife] Michelle more than him.”

Moreover, Jennifer clarified that she's not upset about the false rumours surrounding her, and is instead focused on the current political climate of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer was previously married to renowned Hollywood star Brad Pitt in 2000. However, they parted ways after spending five years together.

Following the split from Wolfs actor, the actress tied the knot with actor Justin Theroux in 2015 but the couple separated in 2018.

As per the reports, Jennifer has not been involved with any celebrity in recent times.