Sarah Paulson 'likely' to make comeback in Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story' series

'American Horror Story' features Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in significant roles

Bird Box actress Sarah Paulson has revealed that there are strong chances of her returning to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series.

On Thursday, the actress featured on the show Good Morning America where she promoted her upcoming film Hold Your Breath.

During the interview, the host Robin Roberts asked Sarah if there is probability of her returning back to the American Horror Story, to which she replied saying there is a ‘big chance’.

In a statement, Paulson said: "I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story.”

"I've got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It's my home. It's where I started”, she added.

While further talking about AHS, the 49-year-old actress said: "I got to play, you know, seven different characters in seven years, which as an actor is the most exciting, thrilling thing, and also allows an audience to be ready for anything you're going to do because they're not attached to one thing that you do, specifically. That has given me a lot of career flexibility. "

The Glass actress further added that her co-actor in AHS, Evan Peters and creator Ryan are her favourite people and that she would gladly reunite with them.

"Also, just my favourite people," she said. "If I could be reunited with Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy, you can tell me what time to be there, and I'll be there."

As per Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Paulson made her departure from the show in 2021.