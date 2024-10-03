Travis Kelce takes on new role in horror drama 'Grotesquerie'

Inside Travis Kelce’s acting debut in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's latest horror drama, Grotesquerie, on FX.



The series premiered on September 25 with two episodes and features Kelce in a significant role starting from episode three.



Grotesquerie revolves around Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, who is investigating exceptionally gruesome murders in a small community. Lois is aided by Sister Meagan, a nun and journalist played by Micaela Diamond, who has a close relationship with Father Charlie, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Lois's personal life is marred by her struggles with alcohol and a complicated relationship with her daughter Merritt, played by Raven Goodwin, and husband Marshall, played by Courtney B. Vance. Marshall's infidelity and subsequent coma add to Lois's emotional turmoil.

In episode three, Kelce enters the scene as Ed Laclan, aka Eddie, a charming orderly who helps Lois escape from the hospital after she's arrested for drunk driving. Their friendship blossoms over shared struggles with addiction.

Kelce expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying on his New Heights podcast, "I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this, because it is a big role on the show... He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don't bomb this for him."

In a behind-the-scenes video, Kelce revealed his approach to acting, saying, "I flip the switch like I would if I was going out on the football field and just getting into the zone."

His co-stars have praised Kelce's professionalism and charm on set. Nash-Betts described him as "charming, well-prepared [and] a professional."

Goodwin echoed this sentiment, adding, "He showed up to work. We welcomed him with open arms, and he was gracious and amazing. He did his thing." Vance commended Kelce's abilities, saying, "We couldn't go on the football field and do the reverse... I was just in awe of what he was doing."

Grotesquerie will continue to air two episodes weekly on FX until episodes nine and 10, which will premiere on October 23 and 30, respectively.