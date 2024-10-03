Prince Harry unable to ‘charm his way back’ into royal fold

Prince Harry is seemingly mirroring his old life again as he takes on his charity work with the same confidence which he held as a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex left his senior royal position back in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle to carve out a more independent role.

While there have been speculations over Harry’s possible return to royal duties as cracks seem to appear in the years-long royal feud, a royal expert believes that The Duke’s return is not possible despite his successes.

“He wanted to be half in and half out of the Royal Family,” Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun.

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards in the UK and the next day, he headed to Lesotho to promote his charity Sentebale, earning praises for his work.

Dampier suggested that Harry wanted to “have his cake and eat it too” as he began reconnecting with some of pals in UK.

The expert shared that he wanted to keep his “attachments to the military, where he was attached to certain units and certain patronages and certain charities as a royal” while also be able to return to the US to commercialise things.

However, the late Queen Elizabeth made it “perfectly clear” that it was not possible. And despite Harry’s charismatic appearances, the royal won’t be able to woo his way back into the royal fold.

“He can't start doing jobs that would see him sort of slowly coming back into the Royal Family,” Dampier explained. “You can't have members of the Royal Family exploiting it for cash, basically.”

“I think we're just going to see him occasionally come back for these one-off events with charities that he's very deeply involved with, and that's it.”