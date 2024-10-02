King Charles issues private note just day after Prince Harry leaves UK

King Charles’ personal message comes just a day after his estranged son Prince Harry visited the UK

King Charles issued a personal message to mark an important milestone in the US, just a day after Prince Harry flew off from the UK.

The monarch’s spokesperson “expressed warm personal greetings and great admiration” for first former American president for his public service.

Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, marked his 100th birthday on Tuesday, October 1st. The former president was born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, where he has lived more than 80 of his 100 years.

The King also congratulated Carter on becoming the first former president to become a centenarian, via People Magazine.

The royal family shares a special association with Carter, who famously dined with the late Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh had dinner together in Buckingham Palace in 1977, following a NATO Ministerial Meeting at Lancaster House in London.

A memorable event took place during the dinner as reports at the time revealed that when the Queen Mother arrived, Carter “broke away, took her by the hand and escorted her to the assembled line of guests.”

King Charles’ personal message comes just a day after his estranged son Prince Harry visited the UK to attend the WellChild Awards. The Duke of Sussex flew for South Africa the next day, without meeting his cancer-stricken father.

It is understood that the monarch is in his Scottish palace, Balmoral, at the time.