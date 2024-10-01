Zoe Saldana talks special connection with ‘Emilia Perez’ co-stars

Zoe Saldana fondly looks back at the filming of ‘Emilia Perez’

Emilia Perez cast may have filmed for a brief period of three months but the co-stars were left with lasting bond.

The movie's stars, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz, made an appearance at the Spanish-language musical's New York Film Festival premiere at the Lincoln Center, on Monday, September 30.

Saldana, 46, reflected on the friendship they found at the movie set, in conversation with People Magazine.

"It's wonderful," the Avatar actress said of the co-stars' bond. "To this day, there's so much love, there's so much respect. We're rooting for each other. We're happy for each other. We're fixing each other's makeup and wardrobes."

The Colombiana actress recalled, "You know, every time on the red carpet, we were so excited to be a part of this project to be working with [director] Jacques Audiard that we were kind of childlike when we were shooting Emilia.”

She noted that even attending the press events for the movie’s promotion like NYFF, or other film festivals are exciting for the cast because it allows them to "still maintain that joy because we knew we signed up for something special."

She continued, "We knew what it meant to us, and knowing that it's becoming something special to so many people is impactful. It's really impactful. So I think that that re-bonds us all over again.”

Previously, Gomez also expressed her delight over getting a major part in the movie.

Back in August, the Disney alum shared a throwback video on Instagram, in which she was seen visibly getting emotional after hearing the good news. In the clip, she holds back her tears after getting the call.

"I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't want to cry," the Love On hitmaker can be heard saying in the video.

Emilia Perez is set to hit select theatres on November 1st.