Oliver Hudson credits mom Goldie Hawn for helping in mental health struggles

Oliver Hudson was helped by mom Goldie Hawn amid mental issues

Oliver Hudson got candid on the mental health issues he faced in the past, and how his mother Goldie Hawn was a great help in overcoming them.



“In my 20s, I had a panic attack. I didn’t know what the hell it was,” Hudson, shared with Us Weekly on Friday, September 27, at the Goldie Hawn Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala with MindUP.

“It started off this year’s journey of self-discovery as to why I’m feeling this.”

Hudson mentioned that he started looking for answers from medical professionals after experiencing a panic attack.

He underwent several tests and spoke with doctors, who ultimately assured him that he was “fine.” However, he credited his mom, Goldie Hawn, for being his biggest support during his struggles with mental health.

“My mother was instrumental in helping me understand that because she went through it herself at the same age,” he explained.

“She was doing a TV show but dealing with her own s—, going back to her apartment, drinking tea. Cannot see anyone. She would throw up if she went on the sidewalks and [went] out in public.”

After getting to know all this, Hudson understood he had the same problem.

“I was able to take from her the wisdom that she was able to impart on me and utilize that in my — I wouldn’t call it recovery, but in my ability to get out of these feelings to the second part,” he told the outlet.