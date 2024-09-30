Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy cosy date night at Disneyland

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez pack on PDA during their romantic night-out

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spent a romantic evening together at Disneyland.

The 36-year-old music producer took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his date with the Only Murders in the Building actress.

In a photo shared on Sunday, the lovebirds were seen in an intimate pose as they were seated in what appeared to be a Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers ride, in Anaheim, California.

In the picture, the lovebirds are seen sporting casual hoodies and medical masks as Gomez pulls hers down to give Blanco a kiss through his mask.

The romantic comes after the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker opened up about her feelings for Blanco in an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this month.

"I’ve never been loved this way," she said of the the Eastside musician. "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Blanco also gushed about girlfriend in a previous interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, back in May.

“She truly is my best friend,” he said of the Emilia Perez actress.

The Graduation singer added, “We laugh all f---ing day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like s--- every day compared to hers," he joked.

The Love On songstress confirmed her relationship with Blanco when she liked fan-posted pictures of the couple on Instagram in December 2023 and commented on one, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”