Charli XCX, Troye Sivan surprise fans at latest ‘Sweat Tour’ show in NYC

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan celebrate sold-out ‘Sweat Tour’ with surprise guests

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan created a brat moment in their star-studded party on Monday night.

After their Sweat Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the popstars invited their friends, and pop-culture icons for afterparty at Jean’s club.

The brat popstar had an outfit change from the graphic t-shirt she wore at the concert to a vintage floral dress and her signature black shades for the afterparty.



Charli took to Instagram and shared snaps from the party which notably included Lorde, Nadia Alexeeve, Addison Rae, Andy Cohen, Emily Ratajkowski, Colin Jost, Lourdes Leon, Ben Platt, Marc Jacobs, Clairo and Jeremy O’Harris, among others.

The popstars had a sold-out show where many of the guests appeared sporting Brat merch, which included neon-green hats, and t-shirts.

During the mega show, Charli and Troye exchanged the stage every few songs, with the Apples hitmaker playing songs from brat including 360 and Club Classics, along with a few earlier tracks like Vroom Vroom, Track 10 and Icona Pop’s I Love It.

While the YOUTH singer performed his hit tracks Rush, My My My, and One of Your Girls.

Surprising the fans, Lorde made an appearance to perform her collaboration Girl, So Confusing remix with Charli, which they wrote in response to the rumours of an alleged feud between them.

Addison Rae also jumped on stage, performing her latest hit Diet Pepsi, during which she was supported by Charli and Troye, as background vocals.

Charli and Troye’s collab tour is for the promotion of their recent albums brat and Something to Give Each Other, respectively.

The tour is scheduled to wrap on October 23rd after covering other major venues in the upcoming shows.

This comes after Charli revealed that she will be releasing a new version of her brat album on October 11th. Announcing the new version earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram, “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”