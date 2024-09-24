Angelina Jolie wishes to 'break free' from 'conventional' fashion trends

Angelina Jolie defies fashion norms in rare update

Angelina Jolie is making a surprising revelation about her fashion preferences, breaking free from the shackles of societal trends.

The Maria actress and fashion entrepreneur believes in following her heart, considering it a form of personal expression.

During an exclusive interview with CR Fashion Book, Jolie expressed her frustration over stereotypes and trends limiting her creative freedom.

She told the outlet, "Over the years, I’ve seen fashion dictated by trends and anointed arbiters of taste. But to look inward and dress for oneself—to truly express oneself with creativity and resourcefulness—is a useful rebellion in this modern age.

"The modular Atelier Jolie suit seen in this issue, which is made from deadstock [fabric], is a collection staple, and includes interchangeable collars. It was made to be personalised; for a new look there can be new parts added or adjusted, instead of purchasing a new suit or new dress."

For the unversed, the 49-year-old established her own creative space, Atelier Jolie to honour individuality and artistic freedom.

In response to a question about ‘blurring’ the lines between ‘so-called’ designer label and creative collective, The Tourist star shared, "It doesn’t feel at all like blurring so much as honouring individuality and celebrating the spirit of personal expression.”

Jolie first launched her fashion brand in December 2023, heroing the hard work of tailors and various artisans around the world.