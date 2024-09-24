Inside Wayne Brady's candid conversation about family planning

Wayne Brady revealed his plans to get a vasectomy on The Talk, putting an end to the "running joke."

Joined by daughter Maile Brady, ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and her husband Jason Fordham, Brady stated:

"You know what, I will get a vasectomy. Yeah. Look, I've already got two [kids]. I'm 52. I'm not Moses or somebody from the Bible that needs to go forth. Nope. I'm done."

He jokingly added, "In fact, I should schedule an appointment right after the show."

Maile, 21, encouraged him, "Keep that seat right there. Take a self-care weekend. Get some ice. Start praying."

Brady has two children: Maile with Taketa and son Val Henry with ex-girlfriend Tina.

In July, Brady shared his initial shock at Val's pregnancy, noting, "I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, 'Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me... Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile."

Taketa expressed concern for Brady's mental health during that time, "I was more concerned for Wayne's mental health because that was not a good time."