Prince Harry finally receives good news in legal case ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry gets delightful update in legal case ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry, who is currently in New York taking on some high-profile events solo, received good news in one of his major legal battles.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to the US to start a life away from the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex, who admitted to doing drugs – cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms – in his bombshell memoir, Spare, landed himself with trouble over his immigration in the US.

However, after months of deliberation and overlooking the case, Judge Carl Nichols came to the decision that Harry “reasonable privacy interest” with his US immigration paperwork.

Despite revealing “intimate details” of his life in his book, the judge concluded that the application details should remain private.

The case was brought by the Heritage Foundation as they claimed that Prince Harry lied on his visa forms. The organisation sued the Department of Homeland Security after it refused a Freedom of Information request to see immigration files on Harry, who is now a US resident.

The decision comes as a relief to King Charles’ youngest son, who is set to visit the UK next week to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity for which he has been a patron to for 16 years.

Meanwhile, in his home country, Prince Harry is embroiled in a legal battle against the UK Home Office over his police protection during his visits.

The Duke believes that security he gets is not sufficient, which is also a reason why he admitted not bringing his wife Meghan and their two kids to the UK.