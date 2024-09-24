Brad Pitt reunites with Courteney Cox 22 years after his ‘Friends’ gig

Brad Pitt plays Will Colbert in 'Friends' during eighth season in 2001

Courteney Cox recently reunited with Brad Pitt nearly 23 years after the actor's memorable guest appearance on the hit NBC sitcom Friends.

According to People, the former co-stars posed together at the Rock4EB fundraising event in Malibu, California, on Saturday, September 21.

The star-studded gathering also hosted Pitt’s current love interest, Ines De Ramon, as well as music artist Pink, actress Kaley Cuoco, and many others.

For those who may not remember, Pitt, 60, guest-starred in episodes of Friends alongside then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

He portrayed Will Colbert during the show's eighth season in November 2001 in an episode titled "The One with the Rumour."

His character was part of the "I Hate Rachel" club in high school alongside Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.

At the time of filming, the Fight Club star was married to Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green. The couple was married for five years before their divorce in 2005 but maintained an amicable relationship.

During a promotional event for their HBO Max reunion special, Aniston, 55, along with Cox, 60 and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), reminisced about working with Pitt.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston recalled, while Kudrow, 61, added, "He was fantastic," while Cox nodded in agreement.