Prince Harry gives 'emotional message' of hope at major event

Prince Harry has spoken openly about his late mother, Princess Diana, during a series of high-profile appearances in New York without Meghan Markle by his side.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Concordia Summit, where he discussed the Diana Award, which honours his mother’s legacy, alongside its CEO, Dr. Tessy Ojo, reported Mirror.

Established 25 years ago, this charity is dedicated to recognising young individuals striving to make a positive impact in the world.

During his conversation with Dr. Ojo, Harry was joined by two former Diana Award recipients, Christina Williams and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, as they addressed the mental health crisis affecting young people today.

The duke took the stage for the Diana Award event as part of the Concordia Annual Summit, smiling as he walked to his seat while holding a microphone.

Dr Ojo said: "The Diana award is a living legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales, and usually when I talk about this, I have to try and tell you what who we are, and maybe tell you who Princess Diana is. But today I don't have to do that, because I'm thrilled to be joined today by her son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

She added: "I'm very grateful to have the Duke of Sussex with us. He is a passionate advocate for mental health. He actually said to me as we came in that actually we should no longer talk about mental health but we should talk about mental fitness. His dedication to this cause strengthens our mission."

Harry, who was wearing a gold, square Diana Award badge on the lapel of his dark suit, asked the two Diana Legacy Award winners taking part what "worries you the most about the world today?" and "what are the biggest barriers to young people reaching their full potential?"

During the question and answer session, he also asked quizzed them on how poor mental health had impacted them and their peers.

Christina, 27, from Jamaica told the duke: "Scared children cannot dream, Prince Harry."Harry said of mental health: "It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest. And I think you guys are you’re leading the charge in hopefully being able to break down the stigma to be able to continue these conversations."

Talking about his mother, Harry said she would be proud of the award as well as the two winners of the prize, who spoke about the issues facing young people today.

The duke added: "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well. But the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mom led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible. So thank you."

The Duke of Sussex also called on governments to bring young people into decision making policy. "Surely one of the solutions here is for governments to implement, or at least find people young people like yourselves, and bring them into decision making, policy-making situations before the problems exist," Harry said.

He added: "That is where the difference is going to be made. And why is that not happening?"

Meanwhile, when asked what gives him hope for the future he said: "I have said it before years ago and I'll say it again. The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope. Everyone of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever. We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable."