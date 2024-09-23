Angelina Jolie prioritizes her children amid Brad Pitt’s 8 year family photo absence

Angelina Jolie shares deep bond with her children.

Angelina Jolie recently expressed the profound joy she feels in prioritizing her six children, describing it as a "beautiful feeling."

The Maleficent actress, who shares sons Maddox and Pax along with daughters Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, opened up about the transformative lessons of motherhood in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

Jolie reflected on the selflessness that comes with parenting, stating, "The moment you become a parent, you are never first again. Your life is for another."

She emphasized the depth of love and fulfillment that accompanies this shift in focus.

Notably, Pitt has not been photographed with his children in over eight years, highlighting the stark contrast between Jolie's active involvement in their lives and his absence.

Jolie's heartfelt comments about prioritizing her children come amid ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt over the sale of the French vineyard where they tied the knot in 2014.

Their relationship ended when Jolie filed for divorce on September 20, 2016.

Initially he sought a 50/50 custody arrangement for their six children, but an insider revealed in March that he is no longer contesting custody, allowing Jolie to retain primary physical custody while Pitt will have visitation rights.

Though Pitt has spent time with their children, he has not been photographed with them in years.