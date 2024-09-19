King Charles issues sad statement after Prince Harry’s announcement

King Charles expressed his profound shock and grief in a new statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The monarch, who is currently estranged from his younger son, Prince Harry, shared an important message to Europe, where he reigns in most parts.

“My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe,” the monarch began.

“Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods.”

The statement continued, “We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately needed support, relief and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted.”

The announcement comes after Prince Harry revealed that he will be returning to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, of which the Duke of Sussex has been a patron of since the past 16 years.

The monarch, who is continuing his treatment for cancer, is reportedly speeding up his plans for succession, with special guide for the Duke, who has been making efforts to contact his father.

It remains to be seen what if Prince Harry's royal return will be made imminent amid royal troubles.