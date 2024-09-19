‘Wednesday Season 2’: Tim Burton updates fan with thrilling news

As fans eagerly await the return of Netflix's megahit series Wednesday, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are hard at work on Season 2.



Despite the success of the first season, which became the most popular English-language show on the platform, there's still no release date in sight.

Tim Burton's return: A blessing in disguise

In a recent interview with Collider, Gough revealed that Tim Burton will return to direct half of Season 2, just like he did in the first season. "He's doing four. He's doing half the season like he did in Season 1," Gough confirmed.

Burton's involvement was instrumental in setting the tone for the show, and his dedication to the project is unwavering.

Gough praised the director's passion, saying: "He just loves the show, and he loves doing it and loves working with Jenna [Ortega], and it's great. Believe me, we're thrilled because I'm with you, I would've thought he'd be like, 'I did it. Peace out.' Yeah. No, he doesn't do that."

Production progress and cast updates

Production on Season 2 began in May, with the cast and crew returning to Nevermore Academy. Gough revealed that they're "about halfway through production," with Burton still working on his episodes.

The new season will introduce newcomers Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, and Thandiwe Newton, alongside returning stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Fred Armisen.

What to expect in Wednesday season 2

Ortega, who's also become a producer on the show, hinted at more action and horror in Season 2, drawing inspiration from cinematic influences like Prom Night and Carrie.

However, romance will take a backseat this time around, allowing for more focus on Wednesday's friendships and the horror elements.

Time mystery to unfold new features

The new season will feature a two-year time gap since the last finale, opening up possibilities for new storylines and mysteries surrounding the town of Jericho.

More updates

As production continues, stay tuned for more updates on Wednesday Season 2. In the meantime, catch up on Season 1, currently streaming on Netflix.