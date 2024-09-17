King Charles finally decides on Prince Harry's royal title

King Charles III has cleared his stance about Prince Harry's royal title with his powerful message as his relationship with the Duke has taken a surprising turn.

The 75-year-old monarch, who reached out his estranged son Harry on his milestone birthday, has seemingly confirmed with his message that he has no intention to strip Harry of his royal title as he called him the Duke of Sussex.

The King, who's still receiving treatment for his cancer, has sent a message to all about his decision regarding Harry's future as there is still a lot of love between the father and son.

There are also reports that the father-son duo communicate to each other via video call. Harry reportedly also kept the King entertained with his and Meghan's two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's activities at home in Montecito.

However, there are speculations that there's no such relationship between two brothers Prince William and Harry even though the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the message to celebrate Harry's 40th birthday.

The Buckingham Palace and the Kensington Palace shared Harry's photo on his day with caption: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!," explaining the world Harry is still a very much royal.

Reacting to the royal family's post, one commented: "He does not deserve even a public greeting after everything he did, despite being the king's son, he renounced his duties.

"Those who deserve your greetings the most are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie since they are not official working members either but they provide more loyalty and commitment than Harry."

Another wore in the comments section: "Long live the most handsome and honourable prince! He has all my admiration."

The third one penned: "There hasn’t been a post like this in years towards Harry. So nice to see!"

One royal fan took a thinly-veiled dig at the Duke with his words: "If only this 40th birthday could bring him wisdom, maturity, class and humility."