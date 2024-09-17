Sean Diddy Combs arrested in ongoing sex trafficking investigation

Sean Diddy Combs in custody after new bitter charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations at the Park Hyatt New York on Monday, following a grand jury indictment on federal charges.



According to Page Six, "The hip hop mogul has fully cooperated and voluntarily came to New York in anticipation of the charges."

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment with the U.S. Attorney's Office's decision to pursue what they believe is an unjust prosecution.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Agnifilo stated.

Agnifilo highlighted Combs' positive contributions: "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

"He is an imperfect person but is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."

Agnifilo urged caution: "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Combs, 54, faces arraignment in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The charges remain unclear.

Combs has faced sexual misconduct allegations since November 2023, when ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura sued him for rape and physical abuse.