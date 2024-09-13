Prince Harry's close friend speaks: Debunking 'brainwashed by Meghan' rumors

Friend of Prince Harry offers glimpse into his life off-camera.

Prince Harry is "kind, funny, and pretty damn normal," according to British journalist Bryony Gordon, who praised the Duke's impressive "global reach" ahead of his upcoming 40th birthday this Sunday.

Gordon, who has known Harry since 2016, gave a rare glimpse into what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are like behind the scenes.

In an article for the Mail, Gordon reflected on her long-standing friendship with Harry, which began during the launch of the Heads Together campaign in May 2016—a royal initiative led by Prince Harry, Prince William, and Princess Kate to combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

Since then, she has met with Harry on numerous occasions and now considers both him and Meghan Markle close friends.

She shared that over the past eight years, she’s fielded countless questions about Harry’s character, ranging from whether he's been "brainwashed" to if he's "intent on bringing down the monarchy."

Addressing the "character assassinations" she's heard over the years, the journalist known Harry since 2016, says these negative portrayals are nothing like the person she’s come to know as a friend.



Bryony shared what it was really like to visit Harry and Meghan Markle at their Montecito home just before the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

Far from the royal drama, the Sussexes struck her as "a pretty ordinary couple existing in an absolutely extraordinary situation."