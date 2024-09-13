Mexican actor James Hollcroft breathes his last at 26

James Hollcroft passes away at 26

Actor James Hollcroft was found dead days after he was reported missing by his family.

The actor, who was 26 at the time of his death, was pronounced dead by his sister Jane Hollcroft in a heartbreaking social media post.

Alongside a series of photos and videos with the late actor, she wrote in the caption, “I will love you forever.

"Thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments I could ever live. You will always be present in our hearts, little brother.”

The actor, who is known for his roles in Mexican series such as Como dice el dicho in As the Saying Goes, was also mourned by his brother-in-law Arturo Avila Meija after his passing.

He took to social media alongside a caption that read, I wish everything was just another dream.”

“Thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were.

“This really breaks my heart. Today, we lower the curtain here, but I know that you are in heaven putting on that great performance that you talked so much about.”

According to People Magazine, Hollcroft previously worked at CEA Televisa, a Mexican media company.

While other details are still under wraps, sources have chosen not to disclose further information at this time.

