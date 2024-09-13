Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ villain, Steve McQueen’s son, dies at 63

Chad McQueen dies at 63

Chad McQueen, the actor who portrayed the role of Dutch in the first two Karate Kid movies and was the son of screen legend Steve McQueen, has died at the age of 63.



McQueen, who had dozens of other movies on his credits list, his death was announced by his family via social media.

However, a date or cause of death was not shared.

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication,” his children Jeanie, Chase and Madison posted on Instagram.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

McQueen had been most famous for playing Dutch, in The Karate Kid (1984) and The Karate Kid II (1986), part of the original Cobra Kai dojo, with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) on his side.

It was only McQueen that didn’t appear in the Cobra Kai TV series, where all rest of the cast reunited.