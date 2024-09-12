Bianca Censori teams up with Kanye West in cream outfit for Tokyo Airport arrival

Kanye West stirs up drama at Vultures II show with Adidas Tirade.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted together on Wednesday evening as they flew from Tokyo to Beijing, gearing up for Kanye's latest listening party.

The event, set to take place in Haikou on September 15, is part of the rollout for their critically panned three-album project, Vultures.



West and his studio collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign, are preparing to showcase the second installment, Vultures II, which dropped on August 3 to a wave of harsh reviews.

The final album has yet to announce a release date. In Tokyo, Censori opted for a surprisingly understated look.

Skipping her usual see-through attire or bold fashion statements, she wore a simple cream top paired with matching bicycle shorts, a casual cap, and kitten-heeled shoes as she passed through security at Tokyo International Airport.

West's recent public appearances have stirred controversy.

On August 23, during his Vultures II show in South Korea, he took aim at Adidas, chanting "f**k Adidas" and encouraging the crowd to join in, before dedicating his 2007 track I Wonder to fellow rapper Drake.

His relationship with Adidas, which ended following a series of provocative incidents, including West's 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, remains a hot topic.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had requested that West ensure Censori maintains a modest appearance around their children.

The source told DailyMail.com that Kardashian is reportedly "surprised" by West's decision to let Censori dress in more revealing outfits.