King Charles shares big news about health, 'doctors orders'

King Charles has finally broken his silence on his health ahead of his much-anticipated foreign trip.

The 75-year-old, who's been given green light to travel to Australia by his doctors, has shared interesting details about his health and the orders he has received from his medical team.

The monarch provided a rare health update during a meeting with New Zealand's women's rugby union team at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening, saying he will not be able to visit New Zealand during his upcoming tour in October due to "doctor's orders".



Prince William and Harry's father has spoken for the first time on his health since his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate revealed that she's no more undergoing chemotherapy.



In meeting with the Black Ferns, the King expressed his regret, saying: "I am extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders.

The monarch continued: "But I hope there will be another excuse before too long."

The King's candid remark suggests as he still has cancer and will continue his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, which the Palace announced in February 2024.



Despite the health concerns, the Buckingham Palace King's office has unveiled the itinerary for the King and Queen Camilla's trip to Australia and Samoa, set to begin on October 18.

King Charles also shared a lighthearted moment with the young athletes, remarking: "And I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don't stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think."



The King concluded: "Anyway, I do hope you have great success."

