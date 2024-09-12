Palace releases King Charles’ emotional video after Kate’s health update

King Charles was visibly and emotional and touched by a heartwarming gesture made by guests at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

In a sweet video released by the Palace, the monarch was seen enveloped in jovial embrace by the New Zealand women’s rugby team, who were invited to the royal residence.

Charles’ heartwarming video came after Kate Middleton shared that she was “cancer-free” in a heartwarming and intimate video, a major break from royal tradition.

On the other hand, the King took the new approach of the royals in the monarchy a step further, as he acquiesced to the request of eager rugby players for a hug.

According to royal tradition, members of the royal family refrain from physical contact in the public.

As ever since his ascension to the throne, Charles has introduced many new different rules and traditions.

The monarch's cancer diagnosis, which he announced in February of this year, also came as a shock, not just because of the news, but also since it was rare for royals to share their medical matters.

However, sharing a glimpse into the private lives of the royals was still considered a cardinal rule which Charles was keen on keeping. Although, that also changed with Kate's recovery video, released on Monday, which showed a rare glimpse into the Wales' family life and PDA moments between Prince William and Kate.

