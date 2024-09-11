Prince William looks sad after King Charles announcement

Prince William has appeared wearing a sad look after his cancer-stricken dad's latest move, which clears the air about the future of the monarchy and King Charles III's reign.

The 75-year-old has quashed rumours of leaving the throne for his eldest son William with his major decision.

The King, who is still receiving cancer treatment, has finally confirmed his much-awaited visit to Australia with new details, putting rumours of his abdication to rest.



There were speculations that William's gearing up to take over much earlier than anticipated amid King's health concerns as Kate has also shown progress and vowed to focus to remain cancer-free.



Future King William was seen wearing a sad look during his latest outing in Wales after the palace shared new details about the King's trip. It seems as Charles shattered William's hope of becoming the King sooner.

William made a solo visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he met pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.

The King's eight-day round-the-world trip to the two South Pacific nations will see the King and his wife Camilla undertake a spate of public engagements.

The trip will mark the first time since he ascended the throne. It comes amid growing questions about the future of the monarchy in Australia and the debate about whether the country should move to become a republic.

