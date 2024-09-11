Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's close relationship angers both JLO, John Miller

A potential love triangle in Hollywood is reportedly causing tension, with newly single Ben Affleck's close relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner allegedly causing problems for her current partner, John Miller.



Garner has been supportive of Affleck during his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez, which has led Miller to feel neglected and ignored.

According to an insider, "John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process."

The Peppermint star and Miller have been in a relationship since 2018, and there were rumours of a potential engagement, but those plans seem to have stalled.

Recently, Garner and the Hypnotic star spent a week together moving their daughter into college at Yale, which reportedly angered both Lopez and Miller.

This incident allegedly prompted Lopez to file for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.

A source said, "J.Lo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben's ridiculous closeness. Don't think John didn't feel the same way."

The insider continued, "John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex's love life. How is he supposed to feel?"