Beyoncé spills secret to balance work and family as a mother

Beyoncé reflects on motherhood journey as she creates work-life balance

Beyoncé has recently spilled the secret to balance work and family.



Speaking to GQ magazine, the singer, who shares three children with husband JAY-Z, said, “One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand.”

“It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Beyoncé mentioned, “I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family.”

“No amount of money is worth my peace,” stated the mom-of-three.

The songstress wanted to build her work schedule around her family.

“I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles,” she explained.

Beyoncé pointed out, “Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies and social lives.”

“My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling,” added the singer-songwriter.