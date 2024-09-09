Adult film star Jay Hefner breathes his last at 24

Adult star Jay Hefner passes away at 24

Adult film star Jay Hefner died at the age of 24 after “being shot dead while protecting family.”

The 24-year-old, who had recently arrived from his home in Ontario to celebrate the birthday of a relative, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, September 8.

According to his family friends, Hefner died while he was “trying to protect his cousin from physical violence.”

His death was announced by GoFundMe organizer Kyra Miller in a statement that read, "It’s never easy to lose a loved one but losing a child is the most painful loss one can ever experience.

"On September 8, 2024, my close friend Jeni Brown, lost her son due to a senseless act of gun violence while trying to protect his cousin from physical violence in Lincoln, NE. Saiveon Hopkins was visiting his family in Lincoln for a birthday celebration and was to return to his home in Ontario, CA following the weekend.”

Fans took to social media to offer their condolences for the late adult star.

One person wrote in the comments, "Wow super sad. I remember talking to him in class in high school he was a super nice person super funny so sorry for your loss he will be missed."

Another chimed in, adding, "I can’t even wrap my brain around this…whyyyyy???"