Prince Harry, Meghan cause huge worry to William, Kate with new alliance

Prince William, Kate Middleton growing concerned as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reconnecting with two members of the royal family as they plan their next move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 to start a life away in the US, are reportedly hoping to get an opportunity to work as part-time royal, especially as King Charles and Kate Middleton are recuperating from their cancer treatments.

As the royal family is navigating through their health crisis, senior royals are growing concerns over two royals who are still in touch with the Sussexes, a royal author has claimed.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were on good terms with the Sussexes even after Harry and Meghan left the royal family.



“For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry,” royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror. “They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

Meanwhile, The Princess of Wales is currently not planning on a full-fledged comeback to public facing duties since as she continues her cancer treatment. However, her absence has created an opportunity for Harry and Meghan.

“The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer,” he explained.

“The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background.”