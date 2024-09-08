selma-blair-hopes-her-legacy-lives-on-through-her-iconic-roles

Selma Blair expressed her enduring fondness for her early acting projects, including Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, during an interview with People magazine at The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

Blair reflected on the 1999 cult classic, Cruel Intentions, where she played Cecile Caldwell, saying: "It makes me so happy though, that it would give any more attention, because that movie is such a good, sexy … I don't know, talk about wardrobe. I mean, she [costume designer Denise Wingate] did an amazing job with the wardrobe."

She added, "But it was one of the most gorgeous movies. It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast."

Blair confessed that she never gets tired of rewatching her movie, stating: "I'll watch it all the time. I mean, I don't put it on. But if it's in the background, I will never turn it off. … Like, never." She shares the same sentiment towards the 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde, where she played Vivian alongside Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods. "[I] never turn off Legally Blonde, too. I'll never turn that off," Blair admitted. "Because that's just really happy … and they have a great energy and they're beautiful … and I was so thrilled."

Blair expressed excitement about the younger generation discovering these beloved films from the '90s and early 2000s. "I hope that things come back in style. My mom said, 'Everything always comes back in style,'" Blair said.

"If they're fine things, they'll come back in style, like clothes and actors and fans."