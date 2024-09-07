Florence Pugh breaks into tears at ‘We Live in Time’ TIFF debut

Florence Pugh leads the audience at TIFF to tears during 'We Live in Time' premiere

Florence Pugh moved to tears during the premiere of her film We Live in Time at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress, 28, featured in the latest movie alongside Andrew Garfield as a couple, among which she is battling with stage three ovarian cancer.

According to Deadline, not only did the audience in the Princess of Wales Theatre tear up but the Oscar nominee herself couldn’t contain her tears.

"It was so amazing, it was such a pleasure shooting this movie," she said while crying during the post-premiere Q&A session. "Watching it…is like life unfolding and we’re all doing it right now."

In addition to Pugh, Garfield, 41, also expressed his thoughts on the project.

"There was a surrender that we wanted to happen in this film, a trust and letting go, and that was a theme in the film. There were moments tonight that moved me in a way that I hadn’t been moved before," the Spider-Man star explained. "(It’s about) two people who just want to live."

We Live in Time is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.