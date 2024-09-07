Prince William, Kate Middleton make important announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken a very smart move amid rumours about King Charles abdication.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ramping up their operations at Kensington Palace as Kate is said to be getting ready to take on more royal duties soon.

Kate and William, both 42, are hunting for a new senior communications officer, who will help the future King and Queen work in the UK, along with overseas tours.

The Kensington Palace has announce to find someone who can plan and deliver 'creative' and 'integrated' communications activity that 'connects the work of The Prince and Princess to a wide external audience'.



The job description states: 'This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Prince and Princess.

'The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses' engagements and support on the delivery of communications strategies to promote their key projects.

The successful candidate will also be required to work from and travel to other royal residences, such as Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle.



On the other hand, Buckingham Palace has seemingly rejected reports of King Charles abdication in new update on the monarch's health.

Although the job is based at the Palace in central London, Kate and William are 'open to discussing flexible working at interview stage', according to the job advertisement, which has received more than 100 applicants, on LinkedIn.

