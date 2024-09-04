Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande with Billboard record

Sabrina Carpenter simultaneously charted three songs in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100

Sabrina Carpenter has hit a major milestone in her music career, earning her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest release, Short N’ Sweet.

Billboard announced on Tuesday that the 25-year-old singer’s new album, released on June 3, 2024, debuted at the top of the chart.

Short N’ Sweet isn’t just making waves on the album chart. Carpenter’s latest single, Taste, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her pre-release tracks Please Please Please and Espresso secured the third and fourth spots.

With this feat, Carpenter joins an elite group of women — Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande — who have simultaneously charted at least three songs in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also had the third-best opening week of the year, racking up 362,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. The only albums ahead of it are Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department with 2.61 million equivalent album units and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter with 407,000 equivalent album units.

Reacting to the news, Carpenter re-posted Billboard's article to her Instagram Stories as well as a screenshot of the Hot 100 chart, expressing her shock.

Fans can catch Carpenter live on her sold-out Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off this fall in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up with three shows in Los Angeles in mid-November.