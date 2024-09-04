Alyson Hannigan pitches new 'HIMYM' reboot with Marshall as narrator

Alyson Hannigan admitted that watching 'How I Met Your Father' made her 'heart hurt'

Alyson Hannigan has a fresh twist in mind for a How I Met Your Mother reboot — one that offers a new perspective on the beloved series.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 50-year-old-actress shared her vision for a spinoff where Marshall Eriksen, played by Jason Segel, narrates the tale of how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) meets the mysterious "mother" — but with his own spin on the events.

"It's like, 'No, no, no kids, that's not how it happened,'" Hannigan explained. She imagines the series starting with, "We were a lot older, first of all..." and then re-telling the entire story through Marshall’s eyes.

Reflecting on the original show — which aired from 2005 to 2014 — Hannigan noted that since "everybody tells the story differently," it would be fascinating to experience the iconic moments through Marshall’s unique storytelling.

The Dancing With the Stars alum also confessed to the outlet that she hasn't watched the recent spinoff, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff. Despite her husband, Alexis Denisof, reprising his role as Sandy Rivers and her former co-stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris making guest appearances, Hannigan admitted it made her "heart hurt" to see the familiar sets without the original cast.