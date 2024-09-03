Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson begs pal 'don’t leave me'

Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has issued a plea to her TV star friend during a big night out in West London.



This Morning's Cat Deeley, in conversation with The Sunday Times, said: "It was so fun. I had to put Sarah Ferguson in the car. She was, like, ‘Don’t leave me!’"



The 47-year-old presents Fox’s popular reality show So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) and is married to Northern Irish comic and The Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson stepped in to co-host This Morning last year, which Deeley currently hosts alongside Ben Shepherd.



During her co-hosting stint, Fergie offered relationship advice to callers. Both featured callers asked the Duchess's advice on making time for their partners.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom responded: "The element of surprise – that will bring the magic back to the relationship."

The Duchess - who married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 - noted that she’d done the same in a previous relationship by leaving "love notes" in her partner’s squash shoes.