Sandra Lee ‘easily gained 10 lbs’ judging Netflix baking show

Sandra Lee on gaining weight

Sandra Lee got candid on how “easily” she “gained 10 lbs” while being a judge on a new baking competition for Netflix, a show named, Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.



“We had to eat everything we had to taste,” Lee told Page Six. “Absolutely everything — it was four weeks of a sugar high. And it’s not just tasting the dessert.”

She added, “You also have to break it down and taste the cakes separately or the crust separately, different from the filling or from the icing. And sometimes you have to eat more than one portion. I easily gained 10 lbs.”

“But honestly, the desserts were so good. It was a pleasure to eat. It’s a well-earned 10 pounds,” she continued.

“Every precious mouthful, those desserts. Reminds you that life is not worth living without sweet sweet things, and these desserts were unbelievable.

These are the best bakers in the world doing amazing American desserts. When you watch the show, you will learn a lot, but you will also see riveting television and epic disasters.”

The show provides a competing platform in which champion bakers from state fairs across the US “face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honours and $100,000”.