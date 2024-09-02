Angelina Jolie shares rare details about her role in upcoming biopic 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie, the A-list Hollywood star, has recently opened up about her heartwarming experience portraying an opera singer role in her upcoming film, Maria.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Salt actress sat down with the movie’s director Pablo Larrain for an in-depth conversation after their new project premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in North America.

For the unversed, the story of the film Maria revolves around the real-life events of the renowned opera singer Maria Callas.

Speaking of her role, Jolie revealed that playing Maria was never an easy task for her. She revealed, "It certainly was the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

Moreover, the 49-year-old actress said, "Where we really connect is in our dedication to our work, our vulnerability, our loneliness and our love of communicating with an audience."

It is pertinent to mention that the musical drama will be released on February 6, 2025, on Netflix.

On the work front, Jolie was last seen in a Marvel series Eternals in 2021. Now, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is all set to mark her big comeback on TV screens with Maria.