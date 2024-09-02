George Clooney & Brad Pitt play Waiters during glam double date in Venice

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's hilarious roles ahead of Wolfs premiere.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt showed off their comedic chops Sunday night, temporarily trading their celeb status for aprons as they hilariously played waiters at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice.



The Hollywood icons had rented out the restaurant for a cozy double date with Clooney's wife, Amal and Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon on the eve of the red carpet premiere of their Apple TV+ film, Wolfs.

Clooney went above and beyond, stepping into the role of impromptu host and taking orders from fellow diners, including a group of Apple TV executives.

"George took over the restaurant for about half an hour," a party guest told People. "He made his rounds to all the tables, pretending to take orders.

The menu had long, detailed descriptions of each dish, but he completely winged it with his own hilarious interpretations. We were all in stitches."

It wasn’t just an ordinary night out at Venice’s Ristorante Da Ivo when George Clooney and Brad Pitt dropped by.

The two stars, who were in town ahead of their Wolfs premiere, took a break from their celebrity roles to have some fun as makeshift waiters—leaving fellow diners in disbelief. "Who’s ever going to believe us?" one guest laughed after seeing Clooney and Pitt in action.



For Clooney, this restaurant is a go-to whenever he’s in Venice, having visited the beloved eatery with Amal just last August.

After a lively evening of laughs, the duo, along with Amal and Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, posed for photos with the restaurant staff, capping off the night with a memorable snapshot.