Katie Holmes pays homage to late Dawson's Creek co-star Obi Ndefo

Katie Holmes pays tribute to late Dawson's Creek co-star Obi Ndefo

Katie Holmes paid her condolences to her late Dawson's Creek co-star Obi Ndefo after his death.



The actress took to her Instagram Stories On Sunday, Sept. 1, and shared a tribute to the late star by resharing a reel posted earlier by her Dawson's Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes on Instagram, a day earlier.

Katie Holmes/Instagram

“He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace,” Holmes underneath the reel reposted on the story, along with a heart emoji.

Obi died at the age of 51.

The news of his passing was announced by his sister Nkem Ndefo in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 31, along with a picture that featured the two siblings smiling while standing close and staring down into the camera lens.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace,” Nkem wrote in the caption.

Humes, who portrayed the role of Dawson Leery's mom Gail Leery in the teen drama, also wrote a heartwarming message on Obi’s death in the caption of her Instagram post.

“These words don’t come easy It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend,” she wrote.

“You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent.”

Humes' message concluded, “I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”



