King Charles' 'heartbreaking' reaction to Prince Harry's possible return revealed

Despite the Royal Family's reduced number of working members, there seems to be no path for Prince Harry's return.



King Charles, who has resumed his duties following cancer treatment, had to cancel some public appearances earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is also on leave as she recovers from her own cancer diagnosis.

There were initial reports suggesting that Harry might be willing to temporarily resume royal duties while the King was ill. However, sources later clarified that Harry would not be given a role, and the King's health has not changed the arrangements Harry accepted when he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, reported Mirror.

King Charles has been a frequent target of criticism from Harry, who made various accusations in their Netflix series and Harry's memoir, Spare. Despite these public criticisms, the King has largely remained silent, though he did offer an unexpected four-word response when asked about Harry during an engagement last year.

This occurred while Charles was visiting the University of East London's Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary, where he unveiled a plaque and opened new facilities.

During the visit, Charles went over to greet some students and other wellwishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

As he shook hands, one man shouted: "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?." The King appeared to not hear at first about who the man was talking about, and asked him: "Who?" The man replied: "Harry, your son" to which Charles nervously and heartbreakingly replied: "It would be nice" before quickly moving on.

Despite their once frosty bond, Harry and his father are said to have had several "warm exchanges" since the King's illness was diagnosed, The Times claimed. A royal source also told the newspaper that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, and believes doing so would benefit the monarchy.

Meanwhile, Harry suggested the King’s condition could lead to a reconciliation with his father in an interview with a US breakfast show. The duke also said "I love my family" and that he was 'grateful' to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK.

Harry’s whirlwind visit to see Charles for around 30 minutes following the announcement of his diagnosis prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

In the interview, aired on Good Morning America last week, it was suggested a family illness could have a "re-unifying effect", and when Harry was asked "is that possible in this case?" he replied: "Yeah, I’m sure."

Gesturing towards Invictus competitors, Harry added: "Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

Buckingham Palace has not given details about Charles' cancer and Harry declined to divulge any information when asked about his 'outlook' on the King’s health, replying "that stays between me and him. But he said he would be visiting his father in the future: "I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."



