Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis's unexpected favorite seaside snack unveiled

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy fish and chips.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are known to cherish their time in Norfolk during school holidays.



Before heading off to spend quality time with their grandfather at Balmoral, the young royals were spotted enjoying a cozy family outing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.



In an exciting revelation, a holiday homeowner in East Anglia shared their surprise with Parkdean Resorts, recounting a memorable moment at Eric’s Fish and Chip Shop in Thornham.

"I was amazed when I arrived at Eric’s in Thornham and spotted Kate and the kids," they said.

It appears the Princess of Wales and her children indulged in some delicious fish and chips, adding a delightful touch to their royal retreat.

Eric’s Fish and Chip Shop has gained royal approval, much to the delight of its loyal patrons.

One regular, thrilled by the shop's newfound fame, shared, "We’ve been regulars at Eric’s for a while, so it’s fantastic to see the word spreading about how great it is. It is now officially fit for a royal!"

Queen Camilla has also praised the classic British takeaway.

In an interview with YOU magazine, the monarch revealed her love for freshly cooked fish and chips, saying, "Wrapped in paper. That smell.

You cannot beat proper fish and chips." It seems that Eric’s has truly become a royal favorite!