Brad Pitt focuses on new romance amidst Angelina Jolie legal drama

Brad Pitt has been balancing his busy summer schedule with quality time at his French winery, Chateau Miraval, alongside his girlfriend, jewellery designer Ines de Ramon.



Despite ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the property, Pitt has enjoyed relaxing moments with de Ramon at the estate.

When not at Miraval, Pitt has been spotted visiting friends George Clooney and Amal in Italy, exploring Iceland on a motorcycle, and filming his new movie F1.

However, sources reveal that he consistently makes time for de Ramon at the French retreat.

The Babylon star and his designer beau have kept a low public profile since their relationship began in November 2022, with some speculating that Pitt wants to avoid provoking his ex-wife Jolie amidst their ongoing legal dispute over the Chateau Miraval winery.

The complex battle centres around Pitt's claim that he gifted Jolie half the vineyard as a wedding gift in 2014, with the condition that she offer it to him first if she ever wanted to sell.

However, Jolie sold her share to a third party, which Pitt argues breaches their agreement.

A source close to Pitt suggests that his private nature is the reason for the limited public appearances with de Ramon, saying, "He is living his life. Angelina has already done the worst thing she can do, which is to separate the kids from their father."

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.