Baywatch alums reveal being underpaid, ‘there's not one rich actor’

Baywatch alums on minimum wage on American TV series

Baywatch actors, who starred in the 1989 American television series, spoke up against being paid not enough while the show ranked top in the world at the time.



Nicole Eggert, now 52, claimed that the actors only got paid $3,500 an episode in Matthew Felker's four-part docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.

Erika Eleniak, who portrayed the character of lifeguard Shauni McClain from 1989–92, recalled, “I remember freaking out seeing my first paycheck after the taxes were taken out...how am I gonna live on this money?”

Billy Warlock, actor who played lifeguard Eddie Kramer from 1989–92, chimed in, “There's not one rich actor on Baywatch. Everybody was disposable and if you didn't fit into their brand at the price they were paying you, you were gone.”

“The Baywatch budget was so much smaller than all the other shows that were filming at the time,” added Alexandra Paul, who was Lieutenant Stephanie Holden from 1992–97 on the series.

When the NBC show was saved from cancellation in broadcasting, several of the cast members reportedly had to accept payment cutbacks, while David Hasselhoff, who produced and starred as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon from 1989 to 2000, benefited greatly from the rerun royalties.

“We are blessed to be in this business. We are blessed to have this job. We are blessed to be doing this interview. Why am I doing this documentary?” the 72-year-old veteran TV actor gushed.

“We're doing this documentary because Baywatch is the gift that keeps on giving. It's given me an incredible life.”