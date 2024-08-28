Meghan Markle, Prince Harry land in trouble after ex aide's claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'biggest issue' has been exposed amid their feud with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in hot waters to hire a CEO for Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard after being branded "condescending" by a former member of staff.

An ex-Archewell employee told NewsNation that the Duchess is "unbearable" and "talks down to people". The Duke also lost his Chief of Staff Josh Kettler after just three months in the role, making him the 18th member of staff to quit the Sussex camp.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared her knowledge about the development, claiming: "I do think that they're going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them. I'm intimidated just thinking about it."

She, speaking to GB News, continued: "A source also told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan are 'pretty tough'."

Schofield said: "It's going to take somebody that's really tough. It's going to take somebody who realises that there's a rainbow at the end of the tunnel, and they just have to persevere. I don't think I could do it."



Discussing the Sussexes' business relationship with Netflix, Schofield explained: "There are rumours that Netflix has said 'allow us to manage the retail strategy' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her. Netflix sees an opportunity there."

The commentator claimed: "Meghan can truly become an influencer again, which is kind of what she was before she met Harry."

Host Eamonn Holmes added: "To be an influencer, people have got to want to be like you, and they've actually got to like her. Most people have to be liked or admired - she'll have difficulty on both fronts."

Schofield continued: "This has been her biggest issue in the last few years, realising there's been a shift when it comes to their popularity. Harry and Meghan believed their own hype when they said on that Netflix series that the reason they were ostracised was because they were much more popular than the British royals.

"They were more popular than Prince William, more popular than Princess Kate, and their popularity has declined immensely. And now they are desperate to win people over again."



She added: "Royalists are very much tuned out when it comes to Harry and Meghan, not rooting for their success anymore, because they feel like they have been cruel and toxic towards the Royal Family over the last few years."